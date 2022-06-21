LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help locating the family of a young girl who was found alone near the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Seventh Division officers found the little girl, who police believe is 3 years old, near Bost Lane and Foreman Lane around 10:30 a.m. That's not far from Blue Lick Road.
LMPD needs HELP to find a child’s family. Around 10:30 Tues. 6-21-22, 7th Division responded to Bost Ave & Foreman Ln. on a little girl, we believe to be 3 years old, alone. We're unable to locate family through a neighborhood canvas. Call non-emergency dispatch at 574-7111 #LMPD pic.twitter.com/Vfbf9nTqrv— LMPD (@LMPD) June 21, 2022
In a tweet, police said they were unable to locate her family through a neighborhood canvas.
Anyone with information on who the little girl is or who her family is asked to call 574-7111.
