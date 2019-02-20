LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park has Louisville Metro Police tracking clues between three different crime scenes.
Investigators now believe the four juveniles were involved in trying to steal a car, but the owner came out of his house and fired a gun. One of the bullets grazed one of the boys.
Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says detectives had to work through the crime to figure out what happened. He says LMPD units were sent to Lower Hunters Trace near Upper Hunters Trace about 10 a.m. Wednesday, after a 911 call said a man had been shot.
When officers arrived at the scene near Incarnation Catholic Church, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.
Jamie Harris lives nearby and heard the commotion. "I heard like three gunshots. And then like a minute later I heard five or six more. And I really didn't think much of it, because you hear it all the time around here."
Detectives believe the situation began at a home about a mile away on Stana Drive, which is in a neighborhood behind Conway Middle School.
The juveniles reportedly tried to steal a car, but the owner came out of his home and fired a gun -- grazing one of the boys.
LMPD says the kids sped off in the stolen car and crashed in a ditch at the intersection of Triplett and Noah Drives, about a half-mile from the house. The car was left running with visible bullet holes.
Mitchell says the investigation will continue, but police are still looking into what charges will be filed. He also could not say whether the juveniles could be charged as adults.
