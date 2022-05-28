LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenage girl missing from Columbus, Indiana.
Asa Watts, 14, was last seen on Friday night at 10 p.m. Police believe she is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, 93 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, with a gray shirt, black sweatpants and neon yellow tennis shoes. She was also wearing an Under Armour backpack.
Anyone with information on Watts whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.
