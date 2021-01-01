LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is in custody after a police situation involving a reported stolen vehicle the area of Manslick Road.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the vehicle was stolen from Versailles and was located in the area Friday morning.
When approached by officers, police say the driver of the vehicle fired at officers and fled the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit by the gunfire.
The situation started around 10 a.m. Friday. Police had blocked off several roads in the area near Crums Lane and the Watterson overpass.
UPDATE: Suspect now in custody. LMPD says the vehicle involved was stolen from Versailles and located in this area this morning. When approached by officers, the driver of the vehicle fired at police and fled the scene. Police say they don’t think anyone was hit. @WDRBNews https://t.co/JiB2suehFH pic.twitter.com/KpG43gWlE9— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 1, 2021
UPDATE: A Hostage Negotiating Team vehicle just arrived on scene. @WDRBNews https://t.co/HPgJFwuMGS pic.twitter.com/lk0AAigaaG— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 1, 2021
NEWS ALERT🚨 Heavy police presence on Manslick Road near the Watterson overpass. Police have surrounded a white pickup on the overpass and blocked off surrounding roads to traffic. We’ll have live updates as the situation unfolds on @WDRBNews. pic.twitter.com/anHOPiPJMT— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 1, 2021
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.