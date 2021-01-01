Manslick police situation 1-1-21.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is in custody after a police situation involving a reported stolen vehicle the area of Manslick Road.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the vehicle was stolen from Versailles and was located in the area Friday morning.

When approached by officers, police say the driver of the vehicle fired at officers and fled the scene. Police do not believe anyone was hit by the gunfire.

The situation started around 10 a.m. Friday. Police had blocked off several roads in the area near Crums Lane and the Watterson overpass.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

