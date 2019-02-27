LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with social media threats made to two Floyd County schools.
According to police, those girls are 13 and 14 years old. They are not being identified due to their age.
The threats prompted extra police presence at Highland Hills Middle School and Floyd Central High School in Floyd County Wednesday. The school district let students and parents know Tuesday night of the threats, which somehow referenced those schools.
District officials say they wanted parents to know before Wednesday morning so they can make the best decision for their kids.
