LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a teenager who escaped a juvenile detention center in Lexington on Sunday afternoon is back in custody.
Luke Craig, 16, escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center around 3:45 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police.
In an update Monday evening, KSP said Craig was located in Woodford County and arrested by Versailles Police "without incident" and charged with escape.
KSP considered Craig dangerous and "a threat to public safety," saying the public should not approach him.
Police say Craig is back at the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center. KSP's investigation into his escape remains under investigation.
