LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three people are dead after state police said an SUV going the wrong way crashed into another car on Interstate 265 on Saturday night in southern Indiana.
Several callers reported a white KIA SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 from the Lewis and Clark Parkway around 9:14 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from ISP. Before police could respond, the car turned west onto I-265, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. Shortly after, callers reported a head-on collision involving the SUV and a white car near the 5.4 mile marker — just inside Floyd County.
The preliminary investigation by state police shows Taylor Barefoot, 31, of Louisville was driving the white SUV. Barefoot was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash, ISP said. Taylor Cole, 21, of Marengo, Indiana, was driving eastbound in a white Chevrolet Cavalier, and the two vehicles hit head-on, according to police.
Cole was pronounced dead at the scene. One of her passengers, 22 year-old Leah Onstott, was taken to University Hospital in Louisville, where she died. Two children in the back seat of the car were taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where police said Cole's son was pronounced dead.
Onstott's son remains at Norton's Hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the children's names.
Barefoot was airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville with severe injuries.
Investigators believe alcohol played a factor in this crash. A possible criminal investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.