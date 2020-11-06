LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was shot several times Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood has died.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Catherine Williams, 28, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police officers found Williams suffering from several gunshot wounds when they responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Quest Drive, near Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 13th Street, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Williams was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement Friday morning.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the case, Mitchell said, and there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.