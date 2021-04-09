LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new brew pub opened on the banks of the Ohio River Friday morning, on the former site of a restaurant.
Upland Brewing Company is now in business on the Jeffersonville waterfront.
It's located in the old Buckhead Mountain Grill.
The brewing company spent months renovating the space after Buckhead closed permanently after 23 years in business.
Upland features a tri-level deck that can seat up to 200 people outside along the river
It also has a full-service menu, as well as plenty of beer on tap.
