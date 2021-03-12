A rendering courtesy of Seven Four Construction & WorK Architectural Design showing the exterior of Upland Brewing Company. It will be located at the site of the old Buckhead Mountain Grill at 707 W. Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Upland Brewing Company is scheduled to open in April at the old Buckhead Mountain Grill location on the waterfront in Jeffersonville.
Upland Brewing Company announced Thursday that the new venue is expected to open April 9, 2021, at 707 W. Riverside Drive, which is the old Buckhead Mountain Grill location. Buckhead closed permanently late last year after 23 years in business. Its location on the waterfront made it a hot spot for Thunder Over Louisville viewing.
The new brewpub is currently undergoing renovations, but construction is expected to be complete by April 1.
Upland Brewing is the third-largest brewery in Indiana, and the Jeffersonville brewpub will be its sixth location. The restaurant overlooking the Ohio River will have capacity for 220 people indoors and 200 people outside on the tri-level patio, according to a new release.
After Buckhead announced it was closing in December, Upland president Dave Bower said there will be lots of seating, a full kitchen and a local-focused menu. Bower said the full-service concept will be similar to locations already in Bloomington, Columbus and Fountain Square. It will serve 20 taps with Upland classics, seasonals, wood-aged sours, small-batch innovations, and Naked Barrel Hard Seltzer.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says it's a big deal for Jeffersonville.
"I'm thrilled that developers and investors see Jeffersonville as a hot market..." Moore said. "You're going to have a cool, fun place to drink a beer, get a nice meal, linger around Jeffersonville. You've got the walking bridge right there, I want to continue on with the Greenway. We'd like to take the Greenway down in front of the location."