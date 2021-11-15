LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family with disabilities can leave their home easier now.
T'Andra Starling and her brother both struggle with mobility, so the outdoor stairs at their River Park Road home can be difficult to navigate. T'Andra uses a walker after complications with diabetes while her brother is in a wheel chair because of cerebral palsy.
UPS and Operation Ramp It Up worked together Monday to build the ramp to make the Starlings' lives easier.
"I just want to let the person know that nominated me and sent me in the direction to get that help, I'm grateful," T'Andra said. "No one would still tell me who it is, so I'm just grateful."
Operation Ramp It Up started to give mobility back to disabled veterans and their spouses by installing wheelchair ramps at their homes.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.