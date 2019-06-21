LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several teen students were able to take to the skies over Louisville Friday morning, thanks to a program by UPS.
Small planes were filled with special guests at Bowman Field, each of them getting a chance to get a thrilling birds-eye view of the city during a flight.
"At first I was a little bit nervous going in," said Dominic Brandi, one of the students. "You know, what if the plane crashes? There was a lot of stuff going through my head. But once we were in the air, all of that just melted away."
There was certainly no lack of jokes among the energetic bunch of students.
"Y'all, I just wanna say we all look so fly," said one.
But it wasn't all fun and games. The group of 60 students were taking part in the Aerospace Career Education program. It's a week-long camp put on through a partnership between UPS and the Academy @ Shawnee that introduces students to the aviation industry.
Some attendees, like Jeffersonville High School student Mireya Hampton, have been to the camp four times.
"It's fun," she said. "It gives me a lot of opportunities. And I get to learn new things even though I've been here for a really long time."
Aaron Clay, a Moore High School student, gives the program a big thumbs up.
"Going to UPS, doing the flight simulators that the pilots actually do was really fun," he said. "We went to the Air National Guard Base."
Larry Parker brought the program to Louisville 26 years ago.
"I had this dream when I was in high school," he said. "When I met an airline pilot, I just thought, 'Man, what a great career.'"
He says now it's all about paying it forward.
"It was good for me when I was their age, and I said, 'I gotta give back and let them know what a great opportunity you can have in aerospace.'"
Parker is a retired UPS pilot, but says he just can't seem to keep his head out of the clouds.
"It's inspiring to me," he said. "It makes me feel good to see the young people that want to come to the program, and I want to be a part of it. I'm not ready to give it up either."
Many at the camp are aspiring young pilots and aerospace engineers.
Friday morning brought the grand finale for the week: a personal plane ride around the city.
