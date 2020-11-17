LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Highlands restaurant is shutting its doors at the end of the month.
Uptown Cafe announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it would be closing Nov. 28 after 35 years in business on Bardstown Road, calling it the "end of an era."
"It is with a heavy heart after 35 years in the Highlands the Uptown Cafe will be closing November 28th," the restaurant wrote. "It has been our honor being a part of this community. We will miss you Louisville."
Memories from longtime patrons of the restaurant came flooding in on the Facebook post, many saying they would miss the restaurant and that the Highlands wouldn't be the same without it.
Billed as "A Highland Original," Uptown Cafe was opened in 1985 by Nancy Shepherd and her husband, David. According to the restaurant's website, it was their second restaurant venture after opening Cafe Metro in 1980, which was right across the street from Uptown Cafe, where Shepherd worked until it closed in 2009, according to her obituary. Shepherd passed away in June 2016.
