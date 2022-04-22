LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head of Veteran Affairs for the U.S. visited Louisville on Friday.
Denis McDonough toured the Robley Rex VA Medical Center Friday morning.
McDonough says he had frank conversations with nurses about the decision to mandate vaccines for employees. Most federal agencies put the requirement to get COVID-19 shots on hold, but the mandate remains in place for VA employees.
It's created a worry that there could be staffing shortages.
"I hear the concerns, as any good leader will consider those concerns in our processes and continue to have that conversation with our workforce," McDonough said.
The VA is currently building a new hospital near the interchange between I-264 and Brownsboro Road.
It's scheduled to open in 2026.
