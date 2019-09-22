LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning Oct. 1, Veteran Affairs will not allow tobacco at its medical center and eight clinics around Louisville.
According to a news release from the VA, the new policy will cover the entire grounds of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue and the organization's smaller clinics, including parking lots and cars.
"All smoking material," including cigarettes, e-cigarettes and vape pens, cigars, pipes and "any other combustion of tobacco" will not be allowed, the organization said.
"We are changing our smoking policy to further our commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for our patients, visitors, employees, volunteers, contractors and vendors," the VA said in a release.
The tobacco ban applies to all Department of Veterans Affairs facilities nationwide.
