Valerie Chinn and the WDRB staff on a holiday photo shoot. Among those in the picture are Mike Marshall, Katie McGraw, Hannah Strong, Sterling Riggs, Lexie Ratterman, Jude Redfield, Keith Kaiser, Tom Lane, Candyce Clifft, and Chris Sutter.
Valerie Chinn and Stephan Johnson working Derby week at Churchill Downs.
Valerie Chinn on assignment.
Valerie Chinn out to lunch with WDRB photojournalist Doug Smith.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Viewers have welcomed her into their homes for 20 years. After two decades reporting and anchoring the news in Louisville, Valerie Chinn is a veteran who people trust to get the story.
When she's not reporting from your backyard, she's taking Kentuckiana viewers around the globe.
She's been to Ethiopia, the border, and political conventions while reporting for WDRB. Val has walked us through scandal, sickness, storms, unrest, and of course Derby weekend.
Her co-workers at the TV station are far from the only people who know this. Val has been honored by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association and Associated Press. She has several Emmys and a prestigious Edward R. Murrow for her coverage of corruption inside the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department.
Here's the inside scoop, though, on the reporter who always has it.
She's as tough, as she is fun and kind. It explains why she was named one of Louisville's "Most Admired Women" by Today's Woman.
Val started following her passion for journalism in high school. That took her to the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. She is a West Coast native and grew up in Beaverton, Oregon.
But there is a job that means more to her than anchoring and reporting. The top story in her life has always been her kids.
Valerie Chinn on assignment at the U.S.-Mexico border with photojournalist Doug Smith.
There's not one day that goes by that she's not running one of her kids to here, the other two there, or planning the family's next vacation.
WDRB would like thank Val for forming a foundation of top notch journalism and credibility that brought this TV station to the top with the kind of poise and professionalism that makes every employee at WDRB proud.