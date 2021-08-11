LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A university in Indiana is debuting a new team name.
Valparaiso University's teams will now be called the Beacons.
The new name replaces the previous one — the Crusaders — a term school officials dropped this year after saying it had been embraced by hate groups.
The president of the private Lutheran school said the new nickname directly connects with the university's motto "In Thy Light We See Light."
School officials announced in February that they were retiring the Crusaders name, following input from students, faculty and alumni.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.