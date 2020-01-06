LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vandals again have defaced seats that were formerly in old Cardinal Stadium and only recently have been installed at bus stops in the Highlands.
This time, the culprits scribbled with a black marker on yellow seats at the TARC stop on Bardstown Road near Eastern Parkway.
Criminals in September had smeared blue paint on the red seats at the Bardstown Road stop near Douglass Boulevard. Those seats were cleaned.
Louisville residents who use the seats told WDRB News in the fall that they enjoyed having the seats in the neighborhood and were disappointed that people vandalized them. Even police officials said the incidents were frustrating.
"It’s just like every time something nice is installed or something new comes along, people don’t have anything better to do than to ruin it or try to run it," Louisville Metro Police Department Maj. Bridget Hallahan said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if or when the seats near Eastern Parkway would be cleaned.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.