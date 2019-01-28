LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday morning, officials at Oldham County High School were cleaning up graffiti left on the side of the school over the weekend.
That graffiti is described as "racial and sexual" in nature -- and now school officials and police are looking for the people responsible.
A viewer provided images of what appears to be the graffiti. That graffiti includes a racial slur (the "n" word), sexual images and the "f" word, among other material. Those images have been provided with this story, but have been edited by WDRB.
A statement released by the school district Monday morning indicates that school administrators were first made aware of the vandalism on Saturday.
The statement said the graffiti makes reference to the names of two assistant principals.
"Administrators were able to review surveillance video, which shows two individuals, wearing dark hoodies, backpacks and carrying baseball bats committed the act between 1:40 and 2:30 Saturday morning," the statement reads. "Unfortunately, the perpetrators' faces or other distinguishing features were not visible in the video."
School officials were on site "within minutes" of learning of the graffiti, according to the statement.
Oldham County Police have been notified and are investigating.
Maintenance crews painted over the graffiti and powerwashed the wall over the weekend. A permanent acid wash was expected to take place Monday morning.
"School and district officials will continue to investigate, with the help of the Oldham County Police Department," the statement indicates. "This kind of act will not be tolerated. School officials will work with Oldham County Police to make sure the perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of that law, and if the perpetrators are found to be students, they will also be disciplined to the full extent of board policy."
