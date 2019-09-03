Frankfort Park Shooting - 9-2-19

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at East Frankfort Park in Frankfort, Ky. on Sept. 2, 2019. 

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Police Detectives are still trying to figure out who fired the shots that killed a 25-year-old man during a Labor Day celebration.

Avery Young, who was the DJ for the event, said the party at East Frankfort Park started at about 3 p.m. Monday, but the fun didn't last very long.

"It just turned into chaos real quick," Young said.

Video from Young's Instagram page showed the atmosphere just minutes before the chaos.

"I was deejaying, and I heard gunshots, and I look and I saw a crowd of people scattering," he said. "And I still heard gunshots as people were still scattering."

Young said he didn't see the shooter, but he heard a lot of gunfire. That's when he and others took cover behind a brick wall.

East Frankfort Park

East Frankfort Park

"We came back, and that's when there was another series of shots, and we went back behind the building," Young said.

Police say after the confrontation, the suspect fired multiple shots before leaving the scene in a car.

"We have several leads that we are following up on," Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said.

When the gunfire ended, police say two people had non-fatal injuries, but Anthony Hendrix Junior was hit multiple times. Officers tried to save him, but it was too late.

"The cop did do everything he could," Young said.

The violence even got the attention of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who tweeted about the violence with the hashtag: "PrayForPeace."

Detectives are still looking for witnesses in this case. Anyone with information can call the Frankfort Police Department at (502)-875-8582.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.