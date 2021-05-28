LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The Veteran's Club is hosting an equine therapy session on Memorial Day.
Organizers say veterans can spend the day at Savvy Winds Ranch in Taylorville "enjoying a day of self care."
The event starts at 11 a.m. Monday and runs until 3 p.m. It will include food, a support group discussion and the opportunity to work with horses.
Veterans can RSVP by emailing info@veteransclubinc.org or by contacting 502-487-1464.
