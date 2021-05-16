LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Veteran's Club softball team competed in its first game Sunday at Seneca Park in Louisville.
Veteran's Club created the 18-member co-ed team as part of the group's recreational therapy program to get veteran's outside of the house and interact with each other.
"We got some veterans out here, we have some nice jerseys and we are ready to have some fun, but also we are here for a purpose," Jeremy Harrell, President and CEO of Veteran's Club, said. "We are here to speak out against veteran suicide and encourage other veterans to reach out."
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 17 veterans commit suicide each day.
Related Stories:
- Veteran's Club now running programs at Shelbyville veteran village
- Veteran's Club Inc. holds 1st Military Child Equine Therapy event of 2021
- Veteran's Club hands out supplies to keep homeless warm
- Veteran's Club offering support as Thunder Over Louisville spread to 5 locations
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.