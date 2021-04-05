LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) plans to spread out Thunder Over Louisville to five undisclosed locations around Louisville, some military veterans in the city are left uneasy awaiting April 17.
Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club, has heard some concerns from the community organization's members who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Since locations of the fireworks haven't been shared, Harrell said it's harder to prepare.
Veteran's Club is offering support to those who need it.
"Try to be a part of it, but if you absolutely can't, I understand that too because some people just can't," Harrell said. "Throw in some ear buds, listen to some relaxing music, an audio book and know that we're on standby waiting for anybody who is having trouble."
KDF recognizes awareness is important for those with PTSD for the firework show that starts at 9:30 p.m. KDF said this year's show is focused more on color, instead of shells with loud booms.
Since the concentration of fireworks will be spread among five locations, and the duration of the event will be reduced from 30 minutes to 18 minutes, KDF is comparing its 2021 Thunder Over Louisville to Fourth of July.
"We do encourage everyone to plan as they would for a holiday like July 4th, and take any precautions necessary for themselves, loved ones or pets," KDF said.
