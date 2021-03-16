LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pegasus Parade will not have its traditional march down Broadway in downtown Louisville this year. Instead, it will have a "touring parade."
The Kentucky Derby Festival announced on Tuesday that it will have a tribute to the parade that will travel 60 miles over two days into 35 neighborhoods. The theme will be "A Tribute to the Community."
"It has been the Festival's goal to be here for the community, as we get through this," says KDF president and CEO Matt Gibson. He also praised corporate partners that have helped by supporting events left in limbo by the pandemic.
The Zoeller Pump Company stepped up as the title sponsor of the Pegasus Parade and will continue in that role in 2022. Bill Zoeller says his great grandparents founded the company that he says is honored to help "bring back excitement the community missed last year." The family-owned water pump company has been headquartered in Louisville since 1939.
Gibson says the Pegasus Parade was the event that started the Festival 66 years ago, so it will kick off the Festival this year on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. The touring parade will feature 20 units including inflatables, mascots, Festival VIPS, local VIPs including our 2021 Royal Court.
KDF is also asking people in Louisville and around the area to decorate their front porches, yards and even cars to reflect the spirit of the Festival. Gibson says everyone can post pictures on social media with the hashtags of #pegasusporchparade #derbyfestivalspirit
The Pegasus Parade is the founding event of the Festival. The first parade in 1956 was organized by just a handful of volunteers with a budget of $640.
Some events are returning this year after KDF was hit hard by the pandemic. Many big events were delayed and then canceled last year including Thunder Over Louisville. The cancellation cost the city millions in tourism dollars.
Thunder Over Louisville will take place this year on Saturday, April 17, but without the crowds. KDF has not given many details other than to say there will be fireworks and airplanes, but there will be no gathering at the waterfront.
