LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival official poster rolled off the printer on Friday.
Louisville artist Andy Perez created the work of art. He is known for his collage and mixed media works, so Perez cut, painted, and incorporated Derby posters from nine previous years to make the 2021 poster.
Perez says he wanted to look forward with the poster while honoring the traditions of the past.
"The title of the piece is 'Going Up.' 2020 was such a hard year for everybody, and I'm looking forward to the future, a much brighter tomorrow. So that's sort of the embodiment of the poster," he says.
Perez, a visual artist and graphic designer, grew up in the area and now lives with his family in Louisville. He remembers being a third grader in 1991 and wearing a KDF poster t-shirt to the Pegasus Parade that year. He says it's a full circle moment to be selected as the poster artist.
The poster officially goes on sale March 5, but the 2021 Limited Edition or Official Poster can be pre-ordered with free shipping through Feb. 28. The Limited Edition Signed and Numbered posters retail for $75 each, and the Official Poster retails for $30. They can be pre-ordered online.
The Derby Festival's poster series launched in 1981, and most of the previous artwork can be purchased on the festival's website: KDF.org.
