LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after police say a victim was kidnapped from his east Louisville apartment and shot several times.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Kiano Knox was arrested Thursday evening. He's charged with Kidnapping and Attempted Murder.
The shooting took place sometime before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the 2600 block of Whitehall Terrace. That's off Hikes Lane, near Breckenridge Lane, in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood.
An arrest report states that someone with a Draco-brand pistol kicked in the door of the victim's apartment before grabbing him and dragging him to another apartment. While in that other apartment, the victim was shot several times.
Police say the assailant also stole a Glock handgun from the victim.
Officers were called to the scene after someone reported the shooting, and the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
His current condition is not known.
According to the arrest report, the Draco-brand pistol was found at the scene. Police say they found a Facebook image of Knox "holding a firearm very similar to the one recovered at the scene."
Police say they arrested Knox on South Hubbards Lane at Kresge Way, near the Cypress Pointe apartments in Louisville's St. Matthews neighborhood on Feb. 17. After executing a search warrant on his vehicle, police say they found the Glock handgun that was stolen from the victim's apartment.
Knox is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Kidnapping with Serious Physical Injury, first-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking of a Firearm and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
