Kiano Knox was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022 and charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping with Serious Physical Injury, first-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking of a Firearm and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon in connection with a Dec. 17, 2021 shooting on Whitehall Terrace. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)