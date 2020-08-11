LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The name of a man shot and killed last week in the Shawnee neighborhood has been released.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 31-year-old DeShawn Magett died of a gunshot in the early hours of Aug. 5.
Police were called to a shooting last Wednesday about 6 a.m. in the 400 block of South 39th Street, near Muhammad Ali Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found Magett, who died at the scene.
The shooting on South 39th Street was the third fatal shooting in less than nine hours in a violent night in Louisville.
A double shooting on South 26th Street near Greenwood Avenue happened about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. One man was killed and another injured. And about 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, a man was shot to death on Crittenden Drive.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
