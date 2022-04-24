LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 29-year-old man has been identified as the pedestrian who was hit and killed on Bardstown Road on Thursday.
Zachary Bentley, 29, died at University of Louisville Hospital following the crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
According to court documents, police were called to the 6900 block of Bardstown Road, near the interchange with Interstate 265, just before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a serious injury crash.
Louisville resident Kobe Stanton, 22, has been arrested in connection with the crash. Police said that Stanton swerved off the road, hit Bentley, and then drove away.
Stanton's vehicle was stopped a short time later by an LMPD officer in the 5700 block of Bardstown Road, in the Fern Creek neighborhood, according to police.
Stanton is charged with leaving the scene and failing to render aid or assistance at an accident resulting in death or serious physical injury, and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
