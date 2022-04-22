LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police said he swerved off of the road and hit a pedestrian, then drove away. That pedestrian later died from his injuries.
Kobe Stanton, 22, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to court documents, police were called to the 6900 block of Bardstown Road, near the interchange with Interstate 265, just before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a serious injury crash.
Witnesses told police a Chevy Malibu was traveling in the northbound lanes of Bardstown Road, when it swerved into the right shoulder and hit a pedestrian. Police say after hitting the pedestrian, the Malibu sped off down Bardstown Road.
At the time of the crash the pedestrian was in critical condition, but Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the police, said he eventually died from his injuries. At the time of this writing, the victim has not been identified.
Police say the vehicle was stopped a short time later by an LMPD officer in the 5700 block of Bardstown Road, in the Fern Creek neighborhood. According to court documents, it was driven by Stanton, who had a suspended Indiana driver's license.
At this time, Stanton is charged with Leaving the Scene and Failing to Render Aid or Assistance at an Accident Resulting Death or Serious Physical Injury, and Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
