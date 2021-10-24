LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified Dontae Dewayne Masden, 30, as the victim of the shooting.
LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Elliott Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. That's near South 31st Street.
When they arrived at the scene, they found Masden, who been shot several times. He died at University Hospital.
Polices do not have any suspects at this time.
If you have any information on the shooting you're asked to call the tip line at 574-LMPD. You can stay anonymous.
