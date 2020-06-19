LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people were arrested following a night of unrest in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police used its Special Response team to clear Jefferson Square after 2:30 a.m. Friday, after responding to multiple calls about broken glass, gunfire and people tossing fireworks or explosives at city buildings. Once the park was clear. acting Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said several pieces of pipe were found along with materials that could be used to make pipe bombs.

Schroeder said 56 people were arrested. Most faces charges of disorderly conduct and failure to disperse. A man accused of throwing an explosive may be facing other charges, but Schroeder did not have specifics at a morning news conference.

LMPD provided video to WDRB showing one person throwing what appears to be a firework at the Hall of Justice. Another video shows a large crowd gathered in the street at 6th and Jefferson Streets.

Police negotiated with protesters who have been camping in Jefferson Square to clear the park. Protesters complied the first time, and police stayed in the area. But after bottles were thrown and violence started, police used pepper balls and other measures to get the crowd under control to clear the park, which was allowed to reopen about 5 a.m.

Schroeder said a dumpster fire was reported at Fifth and Liberty Streets and a tree was set on fire at Grinstead Drive and Seminary Road.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.