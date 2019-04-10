WARNING: Some may find the body camera video disturbing.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville Metro Police officers are on administrative leave after firing at a shooting suspect Tuesday who later died at University Hospital.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Seventh Division Officers William Mattingly and Michael Purcell fired the shots that killed 33-year-old Terry Davis Jr. outside the Spring Manor Apartments in Okolona.
During a news conference Wednesday in which three different body camera videos were made pubic. Lt. Aaron Crowell said officers responded to the apartment complex on Gills Court just after 3 p.m. on reports of a man who'd been shot several times. While en route to the scene, officers were told the shooter was still on the scene.
They arrived to find Davis crouching behind a car near the victim, Crowell said, so close that officers were unable to deliver aid to the victim. Crowell said Davis was holding a semi-automatic pistol and refused officers' repeated orders to drop it, which can be heard on the body camera videos.
Video shot by neighbors appears to show Davis moving around the parking lot of the apartment complex for several minutes while police and neighbors demand that he put his gun down.
"He had every opportunity to surrender, to drop the gun," said Tim Bonner, who lives in the apartment complex. "They asked him several times. You could hear them yelling out the commands. And when he took off running with the gun forward, there's nothing they could do. Nothing they could do."
Crowell said Davis refused to comply with directions and non-lethal force and charged at the two Mattingly and Purcell, who fired multiple times.
Davis was transported by EMS to University Hospital, where he later died. The original shooting victim was also transported by EMS, and he remains in critical condition.
Mattingly and Purcell are on administrative leave pending the investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit. This is the second time Mattingly has shot a suspect in the last five months.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the original shooting.
