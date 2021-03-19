LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help after four burglars broke into a Harley-Davidson store and drove stolen motorcycles right off the showroom floor.
It happened in Kokomo, Indiana, just after 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Kokomo Police Department, surveillance video shows the four suspects enter the showroom floor inside the Harley-Davidson store at 335 South 00 EW.
Police say all four of the suspects were wearing "concealable clothing" and motorcycle helmets. The video shows them select one 2020 Street Glide Special motorcycle and three 2021 Street Glide Special motorcycles.
"The suspects were able to start the motorcycles and ride out of the building through the main showroom doors," a post on the Kokomo Police Department's official Facebook post reads. "Surveillance footage showed the suspects fleeing southbound on State Road 931."
The value of the stolen motorcycles is estimated to be more than $95,000.
Anyone with any information on the identities or whereabouts of the suspects, or the locations of the bikes, is asked to call Det. Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 756-456-7017.
Callers may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.
