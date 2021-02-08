LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan is up and walking.
The Kentucky Humane Society says on social media that the dog is walking and making progress. Ethan was left in the shelter parking lot on Jan. 29 emaciated and dying. But just 11 days later, he's up, walking, eating and drinking. The veterinarian may also be able to remove the IV fluids.
The post says Ethan spent the weekend practicing to walk, which KHS says he is "one amazing dog." When Ethan was found, he weighed just 38 pounds. He's up to nearly 62 pounds and being fed twice a day.
KHS is asking for donations to help with the care of Ethan and other animals at the shelter. To find out more, click here.
Image of Ethan courtesy of the Kentucky Humane Society. Feb. 7, 2021