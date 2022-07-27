LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A purrfect distraction happened Tuesday night at the Louisville Bats game at Slugger Field.
The Bats shared video of a kitten running onto the field.
We’ve got a kitten warming up in the pen!Trying something new. pic.twitter.com/Nf4opSelgV— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) July 27, 2022
The kitten ran in front of the Bats dugout during the game against the Columbus Clippers. It then ran under a tarp near the Bats bullpen.
Bats pitcher Ricky Karcher found and grabbed the kitten. He got a few scratches and maybe a bite before the grounds crew ran off the field with the kitten.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.