LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A purrfect distraction happened Tuesday night at the Louisville Bats game at Slugger Field.

The Bats shared video of a kitten running onto the field.

The kitten ran in front of the Bats dugout during the game against the Columbus Clippers. It then ran under a tarp near the Bats bullpen.

Bats pitcher Ricky Karcher found and grabbed the kitten. He got a few scratches and maybe a bite before the grounds crew ran off the field with the kitten.

