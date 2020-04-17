LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two young Louisville brothers are using arts and crafts to bring a smile to their neighbors' faces.
The boys are making smiley faces and walking the neighborhood, asking their neighbors if they'd like to plant them in their front yards.
The brothers came up with the idea after several days of rain. They said they were struck by how bright and cheerful the sun is, and it reminded them of a giant smiley face.
The boys said they hope the smiley faces help to cheer up their neighbors.
