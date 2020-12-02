LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sat down with WDRB News on Wednesday to discuss the state of the city entering the final month of 2020.
Fischer first explained why he thinks his recent executive order declaring racism a public health crisis in Louisville will help move the city forward. The executive order outlines seven key areas for city government to address the city's racial equity challenges: public safety; children and families; Black employment; Black wealth; housing and neighborhood investment; health; and voting.
Fischer also responded to criticism of the measure from Fox News' Tucker Carlson. Carlson, a political talk show host, opened his show Tuesday night by taking aim at Fischer for finding "a new calling" as "a public health expert." Carlson said Fischer was using the executive order to avoid talking about his track record as mayor.
"Louisville is a much worse place to live than it was when (Fischer) took over," Carlson said.
When asked about Carlson's comments Wednesday, Fischer said, "Tucker's often ill-informed."
"We've gained 80,000 jobs, 3,000 new companies, over $15 billion of investment since my administration started so Louisville's been on quite a roll," he said.
"Now, then the pandemic hit, and then demonstrations came here — like every city in the country right now — so America is going through a tough time. There's no question about that," he continued. "Louisville is having its challenges as well, but we've always been pushing forward and we're gonna always push forward and we're gonna always attack evils like racism. For anybody to deny, like Tucker apparently is, that racism is not a problem in our country, they are ill-informed. So it's important that we own our past, we own our present, we own our future, but we always have got to keep pushing forward so that everybody has a chance to move forward economically, with their health-wise, security-wise — whatever it might be. So I'll never apologize for that. I'm here for the people of Louisville and making sure that everybody has an opportunity for all of their human potential to flourish."
Fischer also offered feedback on Kentucky State Police's investigation into a Louisville Metro Police officer who shot and killed a man on Nov. 22 — the first investigation under a new protocol agreed upon in the wake of the fatal police shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee.
The mayor was then asked about how he plans to get the city back on track after many businesses have experienced financial hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke about recent vandalism and protests that have occurred downtown and addressed a plan proposed by Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, D-4, that would increase LMPD patrols in the area.
Watch Fischer's two-part interview with WDRB News below:
