LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several businesses on Fourth Street Live! were left with windows smashed and broken glass Monday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department
In a statement on Facebook, LMPD said the businesses hit last night "sustained substantial damage."
Detectives with LMPD's First Division are investigating the incident, which they say is a criminal mischief case. No other information was immediately provided about the incident.
Businesses at Fourth Street Live! have been damaged several times this year, leading some restaurants, like Eddie Merlot's, not to reopen, according to reports.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.