LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown restaurant has been vandalized for a second time.
Eddie Merlot's was vandalized Friday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
An individual boarding up the windows at the steakhouse told WDRB the damage was done by protesters. This is the second time the restaurant, at the corner of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South 4th Street, has been vandalized.
The Eddie Merlot's website no longer lists Louisville as one of its locations and according to various reports, the restaurant does not plan to reopen.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.