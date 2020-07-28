LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A raccoon just trying to practice his swing ended up in a bit of a sticky situation.
Samantha Neu posted a video to Twitter thanking Louisville's MSD for rescuing the raccoon from her son's batting cage.
Please note the raccoon was wearing his mask and then socially distanced himself all the way up that tree. #watchthatchonkgo https://t.co/RBN5bpZdW5— LouisvilleMSD (@louisvillemsd) July 28, 2020
Two workers removed the animal from the net he was in and he scurried off to the nearest tree.
MSD responded, saying the raccoon was wearing a mask and socially distanced itself up a tree.
