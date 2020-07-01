LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- After closing for more than three months during the pandemic, Louisville's Muhammad Ali Center welcomed visitors back into the ring Wednesday.
WDRB Photojournalist Dominik Furman was on hand when the doors opened and spoke to staff and guests about how Ali's message is being shared during a time of civil unrest.
Commemorating the life of Louisville's legendary heavyweight champion, the Ali Center is open from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, until further notice, according to a news release.
In accordance with the state's "Healthy at Work" guidelines, the center is limiting the number of guests allowed inside the building on North Sixth Street to 33% capacity. To help curb the spread of COVID-19, masks are required for all guests, who will have their temperatures taken upon entering the center.
