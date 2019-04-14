LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tractor-trailer and its contents, assorted single serving pies, were a complete loss after catching fire Sunday afternoon in Floyd County.
It happened in the westbound lanes of I-64 between the U.S. 150 exit to Greenville and exit 118 to Georgetown.
The Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, New Chapel Fire Company and the Georgetown Township Fire Protection District responded to the fire just after noon to find the semi already engulfed in flames.
(Above video courtesy of Sgt. Ryan Houchen, Lafayette Township Fire Protection District)
This video, Tweeted below from WDRB's Joel Schipper, was shot by Robin Huntley, of Georgetown, Indiana, and shared with WDRB.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes, LTFPD Sgt. Ryan Houchen said. Witnesses told firefighters the fire started at the rear of the truck, but no official cause of the fire has been determined.
The semi and the pies it was carrying were deemed a total loss.
The fire caused some backups with lane closures as crews cleared the scene.
Houchen said the driver of the truck was able to get out safely and no one else was hurt.
