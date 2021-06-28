LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been about six months since the passing of the Save Our Stages Act, which will help live music venues, theatres, museums and others in entertainment affected by the pandemic.
Now, some the relief funds — called Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG) — are starting to be handed out, and one of Louisville's own movie theater companies is among the first to reap the benefits.
Since the start of August 2020, Village 8 has been closed. But on Thursday, that will change.
"We're super excited, we can't wait. I can't wait for July first," said Matthew Kohorst, Senior Manager for Apex Entertainment.
Apex Entertainment, which owns Village 8 and Baxter Avenue Theatres, received roughly $1.8 million from the SVOG fund.
"We received notice that we got it first of June, around that time, and then we actually received the money in the last couple weeks," said Kohorst.
Kohorst says that funding is allowing the discount theater to reopen this week.
People are currently hard at work installing new AC units, prepping projectors, and making sure everything is ready to welcome audiences back.
"You know, there's not that many discount houses left," said Kohorst. "So it's great that we can reopen it this summer and offer the folks in Louisville something to do that's not so expensive."
Apex Entertainment was one of thousands to apply for the national relief funding that fell into first priority, meaning a business that suffered 90% or greater gross revenue loss due to the pandemic.
Kohorst believes it's one of the first movie theaters in the country to get that relief. He says the plan is to use some of the funding to bring upgrades to Baxter Avenue Theaters, which has been able to remain open.
But the main focus now is getting Village 8 ready for its grand reopening.
"We missed all the regulars and just love Louisville, and we're glad to be here," said Kohorst.
Kohorst says they do plan to have some specials and might have some gift card giveaways for their grand opening.
Titles of the showings the theater will offer will be announced soon on Village 8's website.
Some other businesses in the area that have applied for the grant — such as Headliners, Actors Theatre of Louisville, and the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts — are currently waiting for their applications to be reviewed.
