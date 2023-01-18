LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
Paul Watkins is behind bars at the Meade County Detention Center after his arrest on Dec. 23.
His indictment was filed on Jan. 13.
Meade County Jailer J.J. Scarborough says Watkins hit him with a car, causing minor injuries to his knee.
The jailer says he and a sheriff's deputy were eating at Big Springs Country Store in Meade County and saw Watkins, whom they knew had some active warrants.
He says Watkins then jumped back into his car and drove at them, and that's when he hit the jailer.
Watkins is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
He was also arrested in Jefferson County in November for drug charges and fleeing and evading police.
