LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making the transition from the battlefield to the boardroom can be a challenge for military veterans. And that's why two organizations are trying to help men and women who have made service to our country a priority.
Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hosted a virtual job fair Tuesday afternoon, with the goal of helping our heroes connect with employers from home. The career fair was virtual and free for all U.S. service veterans and military spouses.
"I've always felt like I wish I could have done more," said Brian Shepherd, a U.S. Army veteran. "And there's quite a few days go by that I miss it terribly. I really do, because that was just a very unique way of life and I'm just proud to serve my country."
Shepherd is a proud veteran but admits, the transition back to civilian life has been a struggle.
"Even though I wasn't a combat troop, they really didn't have much for us veterans until about 2000, 2002," he said.
That's why the DAV and RecruitMilitary co-host the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair.
"This is an event that takes place several times a year," said Rob Lougee, employment director of DAV National. "This is a national job fair, so what this means is you have employers from every segment of this country on this job fair offering positions across the country to include the southeast."
The latest virtual job fair was Tuesday, but Lougee said there will be several more before the end of the year.
"We will be doing 86 events this year across the country, about 38 of them will be virtual," he said. "The rest will be traditional, physical events."
And there aren't many limitations when it comes to who can and should apply.
"Whether it's PTSD or a physical condition, a disabled veteran is still able to be an important part of your workforce and help you with your bottom line," Lougee said.
Shepherd just finished cancer treatment, so the virtual job fairs fit his schedule and needs.
"Right now, I'm trying to finish up this medical stuff so I can transition straight into a job somewhere," he said. "I do have online access. So it's not a problem for me to just hop online."
