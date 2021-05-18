LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Bullitt County's virtual school now have the opportunity to graduate with an associate's degree.
The new option is available for students who enroll in the district's virtual school in August.
The district is working with Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) to offer two new virtual career pathways in Information Technology (IT) and business.
The option allows students to take high school classes while earning a degree within four years.
"Kids that are very independent learners, that can accelerate themselves, and at times we've just kinda gotta get out of their way and offer them a platform," Bullitt County Public Schools Principal of Specialized Programs, Danny Clemens, said.
Bullitt County offers several career pathways with dual college credit. This will be the first year it offers programs that are completely virtual.
The district says it's a new way to offer programs to students who learn best in an online setting.
