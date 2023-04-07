LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers at Louisville's La Casita Center are helping serve families in need across the city.
Dozens of people helped assembled food bags and hygiene kits for clients on Friday morning.
Many in the city's Latinx community receive help from the center every day and rely on things like the food bags and hygiene kits for basic necessities.
Mayor Craig Greenberg visited the center to thank the workers as part of his Give a Day Celebration of Service.
"There are so many people in our city that are in need, that are struggling to make ends meet, that are struggling to pay for diapers for their babies, for some basic necessities," Greenberg said. "Organizations like La Casita play such an important role in our city."
Anyone can donate food and essentials to the La Casita Center on Magnolia Avenue.
