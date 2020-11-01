LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group of volunteers came together on the Day of the Dead to clean up a Louisville cemetery.
The Friends of Eastern Cemetery cleaned, mowed the grass and tidied up the cemetery at 641 Baxter Avenue ahead of winter.
The goal on Sunday was to clean 100 grave sites. The cemetery has essentially been abandoned for decades, with volunteers coming out for years during the summertime to clean up the space.
"This was a place that I came and I saw, I saw a need for the community and I just kind of wanted to do my part so I brought my mower out and started cutting," said Andy Harpole with Friends of Eastern Cemetery.
The group began volunteering at the cemetery in 2013.
