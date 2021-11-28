LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers helped New Albany's homeless population on Sunday.
We the People of New Albany, a local group, offered dozens of people a warm meal, hygiene products, blankets and Narcan, the antidote to opioid overdoses, at Bicknell Park.
Kim Payne, the founder of We the People New Albany, says helping people wouldn't be possible without volunteers and donations.
Highlands Middle School girls basketball team also volunteered its time on Sunday.
"They are sponsoring us and serving and volunteering in the park and brought all the snack bags to give to our street family," Payne said.
New Albany High School's Anchor Club is sponsoring a Christmas dinner.
