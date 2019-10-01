LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Planning Commission put off voting on the controversial One Park development planned near Cherokee Park after a six-hour special meeting Monday night at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Planned at Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road, the $275 million development would stretch to 18 stories at its tallest point and include 421 residential units, a hotel with 250 rooms, office space and ground-level retail and restaurants, including perhaps a small grocery store.

The commission, which is considering a zoning change to accommodate the project, will take the case up again on Oct. 17.

In a new wrinkle, Metro government’s planning staff has asked the developer, Jefferson Development Group, to consider committing to “affordable housing” rents or sale prices for 42 of the apartments, or about 10%.

Bill Bardenwerper, the attorney for Jefferson Development, told the commission Monday evening that such a commitment would require a public subsidy, called tax-increment financing, for the project. But he said his client would consider making 5% of the units “affordable” for low-income people without a subsidy.

The complex is simply too big for the area, opponents said at Monday’s meeting.

“We are not against urban infill, but we think about 50% of that height could be in a traditional neighborhood zoning district, which is what we are,” said resident Lisa Santos.

But others said One Park is an ambitious development that Louisville ought not to turn down.

“It seems like there has been a lot of opposition to growth and development in the city, and I think this is one that provides a lot of excitement,” said George McMinn, who supports the project.